Chuan believes likely election winners already offered money to vote for next PM

Chuan Leekpai, a former Democrat Party leader, said on Monday that a party seeking to lead the next coalition had already approached Democrat candidates with a strong chance of being elected, offering them money to vote for its prime ministerial candidate.

However, Chuan said he did not know which party or which prime ministerial candidate was involved.

Chuan said Nipit Intharasombat, a former Democrat MP, had told him he had received such an offer, but did not know who it came from.

Chuan added that attempts to buy the support of likely election winners in advance were less worrying than what he described as intensifying vote buying taking place now.