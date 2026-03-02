Middle East Tensions Spark Urgent Economic Review in Thailand

Dr Poj Aramwattananont warns of global instability and 50% insurance spikes before joining the Prime Minister to draft urgent economic safeguards.

As direct military confrontations between the US, Israel, and Iran escalate, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has joined an emergency briefing with the Prime Minister to mitigate the fallout for domestic businesses and consumers.

Speaking prior to the meeting on Monday, TCC Chairman Dr Poj Aramwattananont issued a stark warning regarding global economic stability.

He noted that significant volatility in energy and financial markets was already being felt and that the private sector was entering the discussions with a clear view of the "grave risks" facing the Thai economy.

The Hormuz Bottleneck

Dr Poj highlighted the strategic vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20% of global maritime oil trade.

He warned that any maritime blockade or safety risk in this "chokepoint" would trigger an immediate supply crunch.

For Thailand—a net energy importer—this volatility would pass directly to the public through higher electricity bills, freight rates, and the general cost of living.