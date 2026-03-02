Thai academic lists 10 key developments in first 24 hours after US–Israel strikes on Iran

A freelance Thai academic has rounded up ten key developments from the first 24 hours after the United States and Israel jointly attacked Iran.

The ten key events (as of March 1) compiled by Krissada Boonruang were:

1. Formal confirmation of deaths

After initial denials, Iranian state media officially confirmed on March 1 that Ali Khamenei, along with several family members and top security advisers (including IRGC Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour), had been killed. The state declared 40 days of mourning and a seven-day national holiday.

2. Formation of the interim leadership council

To prevent a total administrative collapse, an emergency Provisional Leadership Council was established. It is currently led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Mohseni-Ejei, and Alireza Arafi, as the Assembly of Experts scrambles to find a permanent successor under wartime conditions.