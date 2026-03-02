Emergency hotline contacts released to help Thai workers in Middle East

From the latest escalation in the Middle East conflict, the Ministry of Labour has published contact channels for relevant coordination and assistance centres monitoring unrest in the Middle East, so Thai nationals overseas can receive support.
Details are as follows:
Embassy in Tel Aviv
Labour Section, Tel Aviv
Embassy in Tehran
The Labour Office at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi is responsible for four countries: the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Iran
Labour Office in Saudi Arabia, responsible for 12 countries: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco