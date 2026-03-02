Emergency hotline contacts released to help Thai workers in Middle East

From the latest escalation in the Middle East conflict, the Ministry of Labour has published contact channels for relevant coordination and assistance centres monitoring unrest in the Middle East, so Thai nationals overseas can receive support.

Details are as follows:

Ministry of Labour

Tel: 02 232 1240, 02 232 1256 (office hours)

Tel: 095 870 6574 (24 hours)

Ministry of Labour hotline 1506, press 2, Department of Employment (24 hours)

Facebook: กระทรวงแรงงาน

Ministry of Foreign Affairs