Emergency hotline contacts released to help Thai workers in Middle East

MONDAY, MARCH 02, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have shared 24-hour contact channels and embassy hotlines for Thai nationals needing urgent assistance amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

  • Thailand's Ministry of Labour has released emergency contact information for Thai workers in the Middle East due to escalating regional conflict.
  • General assistance is available 24/7 through the Ministry of Labour's hotline (1506, press 2) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' call centre (02 572 8442).
  • Direct contact numbers and WhatsApp details have been provided for the Thai Embassy and Labour Section in Tel Aviv, Israel, and the Embassy in Tehran, Iran.
  • Regional Labour Offices in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia are serving as contact points for workers in numerous other countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt.

From the latest escalation in the Middle East conflict, the Ministry of Labour has published contact channels for relevant coordination and assistance centres monitoring unrest in the Middle East, so Thai nationals overseas can receive support.

Details are as follows:

Ministry of Labour

  • Tel: 02 232 1240, 02 232 1256 (office hours)
  • Tel: 095 870 6574 (24 hours)
  • Ministry of Labour hotline 1506, press 2, Department of Employment (24 hours)
  • Facebook: กระทรวงแรงงาน

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • Division for the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad, or the Department of Consular Affairs call centre
  • Tel: 02 572 8442, or via the THAI CONSULAR application

State of Israel

Embassy in Tel Aviv

  • Tel: +972 546368150
  • +972 503673195
  • +972 545501141
  • +972 544693477

Labour Section, Tel Aviv

  • Tel: +972 544693476
  • +972 544693477
  • WhatsApp: +972 544693476

Islamic Republic of Iran

Embassy in Tehran

  • Tel: +98 912 159 8699

The Labour Office at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi is responsible for four countries: the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Iran

  • Tel: +971 2 557 6833
  • Abu Dhabi officer: +917 56 506 5047
  • Email: [email protected]
  • Facebook: Thai Labour Office UAE
  • Website: https://abu-dhabi.mol.go.th/

Labour Office in Saudi Arabia, responsible for 12 countries: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco

  • Tel: 001 482 7689
  • WhatsApp: +996 11 482 7689
  • Email: [email protected]
  • Facebook: สำนักงานแรงงานในประเทศซาอุดีอาระเบีย
