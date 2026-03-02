Thailand to convene urgent industry meeting on energy risks

He said that if the war escalates, it would affect the wider region.

This is already reflected in the latest global oil prices, which have risen above US$70 a barrel.

If the situation worsens, prices could jump to US$80, US$90, or above US$100, which would fuel global inflation.

Gold prices are also expected to trend higher.

There are forecasts that gold could reach US$6,000 an ounce, or around THB80,000–90,000 per baht-weight of gold, by the end of this year if the situation escalates.