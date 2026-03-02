AOT says 134 flights affected by Middle East tensions; six airports operating normally

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) reported on unrest in the Middle East stemming from clashes between Israel and Iran during February 28-March 1, 2026, which prompted some airlines operating at AOT-managed airports to adjust their flight plans to ensure the highest level of operational safety.
AOT said it has been closely monitoring the situation across its six main airports—Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai—and has been informed that a total of 134 flights were affected during the period.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, AOT president, said monitoring and assessments show some airlines cancelled flights on routes between Thailand and the Middle East, or routes transiting nearby airspace. These included El Al Israel, Air Arabia, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad, Gulf Air, World2fly, and Thai AirAsia X, among others. Details of cancelled flights are as follows:
Some passengers on affected flights—particularly those using Middle East hubs for onward connections—were able to switch to alternative flights that were not impacted. Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport and Hat Yai Airport were not affected.
AOT said all six airports remain open and operating normally. Terminal operations are running smoothly and, overall, there are no stranded passengers. At airports where flights were cancelled, AOT has implemented support measures, including deploying staff at service points to provide information and assistance, arranging drinking water and additional waiting areas, and managing aircraft stands efficiently to avoid disruption to scheduled flights.
AOT said it is working closely with airlines and relevant agencies to minimise passenger impact and prevent departing passengers from being left at airports, while maintaining confidence in AOT airports.
AOT will continue to monitor developments and co-ordinate with airlines, prioritising passenger safety and flight operations, and preparing operational plans should the situation change.
Passengers travelling on Middle East routes or related itineraries are advised to check flight status directly with their airline before departing and to follow updates via airline communication channels and the Facebook page: AOT official. Further information is available via the AOT Contact Center on 1722 (24 hours).
AOT said it remains ready to co-ordinate and provide appropriate assistance to ensure travel through its airports remains smooth and safe.