AOT says 134 flights affected by Middle East tensions; six airports operating normally

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) reported on unrest in the Middle East stemming from clashes between Israel and Iran during February 28-March 1, 2026, which prompted some airlines operating at AOT-managed airports to adjust their flight plans to ensure the highest level of operational safety.

AOT said it has been closely monitoring the situation across its six main airports—Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai—and has been informed that a total of 134 flights were affected during the period.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, AOT president, said monitoring and assessments show some airlines cancelled flights on routes between Thailand and the Middle East, or routes transiting nearby airspace. These included El Al Israel, Air Arabia, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad, Gulf Air, World2fly, and Thai AirAsia X, among others. Details of cancelled flights are as follows:

Suvarnabhumi Airport: 59 flights cancelled

59 flights cancelled Don Mueang Airport: 2 flights cancelled

2 flights cancelled Chiang Mai Airport: 2 flights cancelled

2 flights cancelled Phuket Airport: 36 flights cancelled

Some passengers on affected flights—particularly those using Middle East hubs for onward connections—were able to switch to alternative flights that were not impacted. Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport and Hat Yai Airport were not affected.