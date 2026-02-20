AOT to raise international departure PSC to THB 1,120 from June 20

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has announced a new international departure passenger service charge (PSC) of THB 1,120, effective June 20, 2026, at all six AOT airports—Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai. The domestic PSC will remain unchanged at THB 130 per passenger.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, AOT president, said the PSC increase follows a resolution of the Civil Aviation Board meeting No. 3/2568 on December 3, 2025, chaired by Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, which approved in principle AOT’s request to raise the international departure PSC from THB 730 to THB 1,120—an increase of THB 390.

AOT said its study found the higher PSC would not affect passengers’ travel decisions, and that Thailand’s PSC remains lower than charges at many overseas airports. AOT estimates the adjustment—bringing the fee more in line with actual costs—will lift its revenue by around THB 10 billion per year, which will be used to further improve airport services.

AOT stressed that the PSC is not a tax and not revenue collected for profit, but income earmarked solely for airport-related activities. The charge also requires approval from relevant ministers, which AOT said reflects transparency and careful oversight.

Revenue from the PSC will be used to continuously upgrade infrastructure across AOT’s six airports to improve convenience, speed and safety for passengers. Examples include the Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1) project at Suvarnabhumi Airport and passenger terminal improvements at Don Mueang Airport.