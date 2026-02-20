AOT to raise international departure PSC to THB 1,120 from June 20

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has announced a new international departure passenger service charge (PSC) of THB 1,120, effective June 20, 2026, at all six AOT airports—Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai. The domestic PSC will remain unchanged at THB 130 per passenger.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, AOT president, said the PSC increase follows a resolution of the Civil Aviation Board meeting No. 3/2568 on December 3, 2025, chaired by Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, which approved in principle AOT’s request to raise the international departure PSC from THB 730 to THB 1,120—an increase of THB 390.
AOT said its study found the higher PSC would not affect passengers’ travel decisions, and that Thailand’s PSC remains lower than charges at many overseas airports. AOT estimates the adjustment—bringing the fee more in line with actual costs—will lift its revenue by around THB 10 billion per year, which will be used to further improve airport services.
AOT stressed that the PSC is not a tax and not revenue collected for profit, but income earmarked solely for airport-related activities. The charge also requires approval from relevant ministers, which AOT said reflects transparency and careful oversight.
Revenue from the PSC will be used to continuously upgrade infrastructure across AOT’s six airports to improve convenience, speed and safety for passengers. Examples include the Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1) project at Suvarnabhumi Airport and passenger terminal improvements at Don Mueang Airport.
AOT will also roll out Common Use Passenger Processing Systems (CUPPS) to reduce waiting times, improve check-in efficiency, and enhance the overall passenger experience. AOT said surveys of passengers and airlines found most passengers view the new PSC as reasonable and not a factor in travel decisions.
Airlines broadly agreed with the adjustment approach, while urging AOT to improve service quality in tandem—feedback AOT said it is incorporating into ongoing operational improvements.
Paweena said the PSC revision aims to support operating costs and long-term investment to raise safety standards, service quality, and capacity for future passenger growth, while helping position Thailand’s airports as a sustainable regional aviation hub with world-class standards.
AOT also said it is preparing to propose a plan to seek approval to charge PSC for transit/transfer passengers, noting that more than 90% of airports worldwide already levy such fees. AOT said this would better reflect costs and generate revenue to further improve services for transit and transfer operations.