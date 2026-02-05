AOT to overhaul PSC and leases to plug 10bn-baht gap

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) is preparing to overhaul its aviation revenue structure by restructuring passenger service charges (PSC) and revising commercial lease contracts, in a bid to plug what it describes as a recurring gap of more than 10 billion baht a year.

AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong said revenue from aviation operations remains below the costs of safety and airport operations, forcing the company to use non-aviation (non-aero) income to subsidise aviation activities by more than 10 billion baht annually. She said raising PSC is not about maximising profit, but about aligning revenue with unavoidable costs, as safety standards cannot be lowered.

Plan to collect PSC from transit and transfer passengers

Paweena said international comparisons show more than 90% of airports worldwide collect PSC from both departing passengers and transit/transfer passengers. Thailand, she said, is among the roughly 5% that charge PSC only for outbound travellers, limiting revenue potential despite Thailand’s role as an aviation hub.

AOT plans to propose amendments to a ministerial regulation to enable PSC collection from transit and transfer passengers, laying a more stable revenue foundation for the future.

She added that studies indicate PSC has little impact on travel decisions compared with airfares and other costs. If the overhaul proceeds, AOT estimates it could increase revenue by around 13 billion baht per year, while reducing the need for borrowing to fund future investment.