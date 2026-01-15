New AOT President Focuses on Sustainable Aviation Hub

The Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has officially appointed Paweena Jariyathitipong as the new President of AOT, effective January 16, 2026. This appointment was unanimously approved by the AOT Board of Directors during their meeting on December 24, 2025, chaired by Apirat Chaiywongnoi, the Chairman of the Board.

Paweena shared that stepping into the presidential role marks the beginning of a new chapter in driving AOT towards the future. Under her leadership, AOT aims to elevate Thailand’s airports to world-class standards, focusing on World Class Hospitality. The goal is to create the best experience for passengers at every touchpoint—from infrastructure and facilities to high-quality, modern services that meet the needs of today’s passengers.

Additionally, AOT will push forward various investment projects with efficiency and value under the concept of Smart Investment, ensuring that every penny of investment generates the highest returns for the organization. The company will also focus on adjusting its revenue structure to align with actual management costs, balancing aeronautical revenues (from aviation-related activities) and non-aeronautical revenues (from non-aviation activities) to strengthen its financial sustainability in the long run. Furthermore, Paweena emphasized the importance of building a dynamic team that is agile, quick to adapt, and able to work efficiently together.