AOT gets approval to increase passenger service charge from 730 to 1,120 baht starting 2026

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) approved an increase in the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for international departures at six airports under Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT). The charge will rise from 730 baht per person to 1,120 baht per person, effective from early 2026.

Following a CAAT meeting on Wednesday, it is expected that AOT will take some time to gather data and consult with the CAAT before presenting the proposal for approval. Once approved, the new charge will come into effect approximately four months later, meaning passengers departing Thailand in early 2026 will pay an additional 390 baht.

AOT estimates that, with an average of 35 million passengers passing through its six airports annually, the increase in the PSC will generate around 10 billion baht in additional revenue per year. This additional income will be invested in improving airport services, particularly expanding Suvarnabhumi Airport's capacity with the construction of a new South Passenger Terminal.

The six airports under AOT's management include Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX), Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International Airport (CEI), Phuket International Airport (HKT), and Hat Yai International Airport (HDY).