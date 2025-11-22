AOT confirms Hat Yai Airport remains fully operational despite severe flooding in Songkhla

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has confirmed that Hat Yai International Airport remains fully operational despite severe flash flooding across Hat Yai and other parts of Songkhla province. Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the State transport company (BKS) have suspended multiple services due to impassable routes.
AOT said flooding in Hat Yai and nearby districts has not affected airport operations, and travellers can continue to use the airport as normal.
Travel to and from Hat Yai Airport
Road-access information
Passengers can check route conditions via:
Free parking is available at the airport’s football field and other designated areas listed on the Hat Yai International Airport – HDY Facebook page.
Shuttle services into Hat Yai city
Passengers wishing to travel into the city can use free shuttles arranged by:
Services operate from the airport to the Inner Airport Junction and Central Festival Hat Yai. Passengers may inquire at the airport information counter.
Airline assistance
Passengers should wait for official announcements from each airline.
As of now, VZ (Thai Vietjet) has allowed passengers to postpone their travel once within 7 days at no extra charge.
Overnight stay arrangements
Passengers with next-day flights may stay overnight at the airport by registering their travel details with airport information staff.
Train services suspended due, to flooding
The State Railway of Thailand has suspended 10 southern train services from November 22, 2025 until further notice, after floodwaters rose above the tracks between Wat Khuan Mude Station and Chana Station.
Affected trains include:
Passengers may request full refunds at any SRT ticket counter nationwide.
BKS suspends five bus routes
At 11.30 on November 22, 2025, the Transport Company (BKS) announced the suspension of five southern bus routes due to flooding that prevents buses from entering Hat Yai:
BKS will resume services once water levels recede. Affected passengers may claim ticket refunds at BKS ticket counters nationwide.