SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2025

AOT confirms Hat Yai Airport remains fully operational despite severe flooding in Songkhla

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has confirmed that Hat Yai International Airport remains fully operational despite severe flash flooding across Hat Yai and other parts of Songkhla province. Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the State transport company (BKS) have suspended multiple services due to impassable routes.

AOT said flooding in Hat Yai and nearby districts has not affected airport operations, and travellers can continue to use the airport as normal.

Travel to and from Hat Yai Airport

  • Taxi services are available between the airport and the Thai Watsadu junction.
  • Wing 56 is providing shuttle services between Airport Gates 7–8 and the Thai Watsadu junction.

Road-access information

Passengers can check route conditions via:

  • Hat Yai Municipality Hotline (0-7420-0000 1)
  • Songkhla Highway District (0-7431-1091)
  • Public Relations Office Region 6 (0-7423-1332)

Free parking is available at the airport’s football field and other designated areas listed on the Hat Yai International Airport – HDY Facebook page.

Shuttle services into Hat Yai city

Passengers wishing to travel into the city can use free shuttles arranged by:

  • Hat Yai International Airport
  • Wing 56
  • 42nd Military Circle (M.T.B. 42)

Services operate from the airport to the Inner Airport Junction and Central Festival Hat Yai. Passengers may inquire at the airport information counter.

Airline assistance

Passengers should wait for official announcements from each airline.
As of now, VZ (Thai Vietjet) has allowed passengers to postpone their travel once within 7 days at no extra charge.

Overnight stay arrangements

Passengers with next-day flights may stay overnight at the airport by registering their travel details with airport information staff.

Train services suspended due, to flooding

The State Railway of Thailand has suspended 10 southern train services from November 22, 2025 until further notice, after floodwaters rose above the tracks between Wat Khuan Mude Station and Chana Station.

Affected trains include:

  • Special Express 31/32 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Hat Yai Junction – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
  • Special Express 37/38 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Sungai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
  • Special Express 45/46 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Padang Besar – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
  • Rapid 169/170 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Yala – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
  • Rapid 171/172 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Sungai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat)

Passengers may request full refunds at any SRT ticket counter nationwide.

BKS suspends five bus routes

At 11.30 on November 22, 2025, the Transport Company (BKS) announced the suspension of five southern bus routes due to flooding that prevents buses from entering Hat Yai:

  • Route 988 Bangkok – Satun
  • Route 992 Bangkok – Hat Yai
  • Route 987 Bangkok – Yala
  • Route 9917 Bangkok – Pattani
  • Route 9917 Bangkok – Sungai Kolok

BKS will resume services once water levels recede. Affected passengers may claim ticket refunds at BKS ticket counters nationwide.

