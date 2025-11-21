AOT sees strong interest from foreign airlines to expand direct routes to Thailand’s regional cities

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has reported promising signs that several major international airlines are preparing to expand direct services to Thailand’s regional cities, with new routes expected to begin as early as the Summer 2026 schedule.

Anake Teeraviwatchai, Senior Executive Vice President (Corporate Strategy) and a member of Thailand’s Slot Coordination Committee, shared the update after attending the 157th IATA Slot Conference held in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 18–20, 2025.

The conference, attended by more than 1,300 delegates from over 300 airports and 250 airlines, supports global slot allocation for the upcoming Summer 2026 season and facilitates network expansion discussions for AOT’s six airports.

US, European, Middle Eastern and Japanese carriers show interest

AOT held bilateral discussions with a number of leading carriers, including:

British Airways

Air Canada

Virgin Atlantic UK

ITA Airways

Air New Zealand

Norse Atlantic Airlines

El Al Israel Airlines

China Eastern Airlines

China Southern Airlines

T’way and Jeju Air

These talks centred on Thailand’s airport capabilities, available slot capacity and future route-development opportunities.