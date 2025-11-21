AOT sees strong interest from foreign airlines to expand direct routes to Thailand’s regional cities

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has reported promising signs that several major international airlines are preparing to expand direct services to Thailand’s regional cities, with new routes expected to begin as early as the Summer 2026 schedule.
Anake Teeraviwatchai, Senior Executive Vice President (Corporate Strategy) and a member of Thailand’s Slot Coordination Committee, shared the update after attending the 157th IATA Slot Conference held in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 18–20, 2025.
The conference, attended by more than 1,300 delegates from over 300 airports and 250 airlines, supports global slot allocation for the upcoming Summer 2026 season and facilitates network expansion discussions for AOT’s six airports.
US, European, Middle Eastern and Japanese carriers show interest
AOT held bilateral discussions with a number of leading carriers, including:
These talks centred on Thailand’s airport capabilities, available slot capacity and future route-development opportunities.
According to Anake, the negotiations produced positive signals, especially for potential direct routes from North America and Europe, which airlines are currently evaluating for the next flying season.
Meanwhile, Japanese carriers expressed interest in launching direct flights to Phuket and Chiang Mai, while several Middle Eastern airlines are considering new services to Hat Yai Airport, strengthening southern Thailand’s international connectivity.
AOT believes these developments will significantly boost Thailand’s regional tourism and reinforce the country’s position as a premier aviation hub.
Thailand to host IATA Slot Conference for first time in 39 years
AOT also confirmed that Thailand will host the 158th IATA Slot Conference from June 9–11, 2026 at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.
This marks the first time in 39 years that Thailand has been selected as host of one of the aviation industry’s most important global events—an endorsement of the country’s growing prominence as a regional aviation centre.