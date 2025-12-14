Second Army commander orders urgent aid over medicine shortages

Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, commander of the Second Army Area, has issued an urgent order for agencies in the area to check on and assist community leaders, village security units, territorial defence volunteers, and residents volunteering in high-risk areas.
The move follows reports that many locations are facing shortages of essential supplies — especially basic medicines and first-aid kits.
Field reports said the main cause was that no pharmacies were open for business, leaving personnel and residents in risk areas unable to access sufficient basic medical supplies.
The Second Army Area commander has instructed relevant agencies to work closely with provincial governors through local-level meetings to urgently identify solutions and deliver medicines and medical equipment, to protect safety and sustain morale among both personnel and the public in affected areas.