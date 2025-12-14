NARIT urges Thais to watch spectacular annual meteor shower on Sunday night

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has urged people to stay up to watch the Geminids meteor shower on Sunday night.

NARIT said the Geminids, with a peak rate of up to 150 meteors per hour, can be seen from 8pm on Sunday until 2.30am on Monday.

The institute said the Geminids occur every year from December 4 to 20, but the period from Sunday night into early Monday is expected to deliver the highest meteor rates.