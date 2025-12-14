Navy says Gulf of Thailand not closed yet, proposal awaits NSC review

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2025

The Navy has asked fishermen to temporarily halt fishing in four high-risk areas and has submitted proposals to the NSC to restrict waters to block oil and military supplies bound for Cambodia.

At the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation on Sunday, December 14, Capt Nara Khunthothom, assistant Navy spokesperson, addressed online reports about a naval blockade and a suspension of oil exports.

He said there has been no such announcement from the relevant agencies. What has circulated, he explained, is only a proposal from the military commanders for discussion at a National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Monday, December 15, covering three items:

  • Asking the NSC to approve a suspension of exports of fuel and key military supplies to Cambodia.
     
  • Instructing the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) to integrate mechanisms to control and monitor vessels suspected of transporting fuel and key military supplies to Cambodia.
     
  • Having Thai-MECC designate the territorial waters around Cambodian ports as a high-risk area, citing Cambodia’s use of unguided, non-targeted fire that could endanger passing vessels within range. He said a warning notice should be issued, stressing that there will be no declaration of closing the waters.

Separately, the Royal Thai Navy’s First Naval Area Command issued a notice on Sunday seeking co-operation from fishing associations, vessel owners and captains to temporarily refrain from fishing in Trat’s maritime areas due to safety risks linked to the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict.

The four areas are:

  • South of Koh Chang
  • Around Koh Kut
  • Waters opposite Koh Yor
  • Off Khlong Yai district, Trat

The advisory takes effect from December 14 until further notice from the authorities.

 

