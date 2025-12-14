Navy says Gulf of Thailand not closed yet, proposal awaits NSC review

At the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation on Sunday, December 14, Capt Nara Khunthothom, assistant Navy spokesperson, addressed online reports about a naval blockade and a suspension of oil exports.
He said there has been no such announcement from the relevant agencies. What has circulated, he explained, is only a proposal from the military commanders for discussion at a National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Monday, December 15, covering three items:
Separately, the Royal Thai Navy’s First Naval Area Command issued a notice on Sunday seeking co-operation from fishing associations, vessel owners and captains to temporarily refrain from fishing in Trat’s maritime areas due to safety risks linked to the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict.
The four areas are:
The advisory takes effect from December 14 until further notice from the authorities.