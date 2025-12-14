Navy says Gulf of Thailand not closed yet, proposal awaits NSC review

Separately, the Royal Thai Navy’s First Naval Area Command issued a notice on Sunday seeking co-operation from fishing associations, vessel owners and captains to temporarily refrain from fishing in Trat’s maritime areas due to safety risks linked to the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict.

The four areas are:

South of Koh Chang

Around Koh Kut

Waters opposite Koh Yor

Off Khlong Yai district, Trat

The advisory takes effect from December 14 until further notice from the authorities.