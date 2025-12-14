Shockwaves for Tea Banh: Thai navy hits Koh Kong, F-16s strike Thmor Dar casino

The Royal Thai Navy opened fire from the sea to destroy Cambodian military gun positions along the coast at about 2am on December 13, near Ban Pak Khlong, Koh Yor, opposite Ban Hat Lek in Khlong Yai district, Trat. The strike followed reports that Cambodian coastal guns had attempted to engage Thai warships.

Chhi Va, the governor of Koh Kong, ordered residents to evacuate to temporary shelters in Koh Kong district, Koh Kong province. Cambodian social media was soon flooded with photos and clips showing panicked residents fleeing their homes.

Earlier this year, Koh Kong remained a key business and political stronghold for Tea Banh, widely seen as a powerful behind-the-scenes figure. Cambodia’s navy has also long been associated with the “Tea” family, from Adm Tea Vinh, Tea Banh’s younger brother, to Lt Gen Tea Sokha, Tea Vinh’s son.