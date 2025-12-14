Thailand eligible to send forces to evacuate Thais from Cambodia, ex-legal chief says

A former Judge Advocate General at the Defence Ministry has suggested that Thailand could be permitted under the Vienna Convention to deploy forces to evacuate Thai nationals if Cambodia does not allow them to cross the border back home.

Gen Krissana Bowornratanarak, a former adviser to the Defence Secretariat and former chief of the Judge Advocate General’s Department, made the suggestion in an article published online on Sunday.

He was referring to the Cambodian government’s closure of border crossings, which has left thousands of Thais stranded at the Poipet border checkpoint.