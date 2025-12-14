Ratchanok signs off from SEA Games with gold in women’s singles badminton

Ratchanok Intanon brought the 33rd SEA Games to a fitting close, defeating fellow Thai Supanida Katethong 2-0 to win the women’s singles badminton gold, the first and only SEA Games singles title of her career, before officially announcing her retirement from the SEA Games stage.

Ratchanok, a former world champion and world No. 8, delivered a dominant final to clinch her long-awaited SEA Games women’s singles crown.