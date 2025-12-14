Ratchanok signs off from SEA Games with gold in women’s singles badminton

Ratchanok Intanon brought the 33rd SEA Games to a fitting close, defeating fellow Thai Supanida Katethong 2-0 to win the women’s singles badminton gold, the first and only SEA Games singles title of her career, before officially announcing her retirement from the SEA Games stage.
Ratchanok, a former world champion and world No. 8, delivered a dominant final to clinch her long-awaited SEA Games women’s singles crown.
The gold-medal match, played at Gymnasium 4, Thammasat University (Rangsit Campus), saw the second seed Ratchanok face the third seed Supanida in an all-Thai showdown.
Ratchanok used her experience and consistency to take control of key points, particularly in the second game.
She won 21-19, 21-7 to secure the title, while Supanida settled for silver.
Thailand’s badminton team wrapped up the 2025 SEA Games with a total of three gold medals and two silver medals.