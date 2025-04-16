Kunlavut rises to World No. 2 after historic Badminton Asia Championship win

Thailand’s Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn has officially climbed to World No. 2 in the latest BWF world rankings after his historic victory at the Badminton Asia Championships 2025, becoming the first Thai men's singles player to reach such a high global ranking.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced its official weekly rankings on Monday (April 15). Following his triumph in Ningbo, China, where Kunlavut won the men’s singles title on April 13, he became the first Thai male player to ever win this prestigious tournament.