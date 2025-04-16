Kunlavut rises to World No. 2 after historic Badminton Asia Championship win

Thailand’s Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn has officially climbed to World No. 2 in the latest BWF world rankings after his historic victory at the Badminton Asia Championships 2025, becoming the first Thai men's singles player to reach such a high global ranking.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced its official weekly rankings on Monday (April 15). Following his triumph in Ningbo, China, where Kunlavut won the men’s singles title on April 13, he became the first Thai male player to ever win this prestigious tournament.
With this victory, Kunlavut earned an additional 12,000 ranking points, bringing his total to 89,138 points—surpassing both Viktor Axelsen and Anders Antonsen, and placing him second in the world rankings. He now trails only Shi Yuqi of China, the current World No. 1, who holds 99,435 points.
This ranking milestone cements Kunlavut’s status as the highest-ranked Thai men’s singles player in history.
Kunlavut’s next appearance will be at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2025, a world mixed team championship to be held in Xiamen, China, from April 27 to May 4. Thailand has been drawn into Group A alongside hosts and defending champions China, Hong Kong, and Algeria.