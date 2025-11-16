Thailand claims two badminton titles at Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025

Thailand enjoyed an outstanding performance at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 500 event offering a total prize purse of US$475,000 (approximately 15.4 million baht). The finals, held on Sunday (November 16), in Kumamoto, Japan, saw Thai shuttlers secure two championship titles.
The mixed doubles final was a repeat of last year’s championship clash, featuring top seeds and world No.3 pair Dechapol "Bas" Puavaranukroh and Supissara "Fame" Paewsampran against second seeds and world No.5 Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.
The opening game was tightly contested, but the Thai duo held their nerve in the closing stages to claim it 21–18.
The French pair responded strongly in the second game, dominating both attacking and net play to win 21–13 and level the match.
In the deciding game, Dechapol and Supissara led 11–7 at the interval before the French pair surged ahead 15–13. However, the Thais produced a superb late rally, showing precision and composure to close out the match 21–18.
The victory secured their second consecutive Kumamoto Masters title, their fifth title of the year, and the seventh title since pairing up. They earned US$37,525 (approx. 1.22 million baht), while the runners-up received US$18,050.
In the women’s singles final, third seed and world No.9 Ratchanok Intanon faced fourth seed and world No.11 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.
Ratchanok started confidently, but Tunjung rallied to lead 11–8 at the mid-game interval. The Thai star, however, regained control with sharper placement and court craft, taking the opening game 21–16.
The second game saw Ratchanok dominate early to lead 11–6. Although Tunjung fought back, saving four match points to tie 20–20, Ratchanok kept her composure and sealed the match 22–20.
The win earned Ratchanok her second title of the year, following her triumph at the Indonesia Masters in January. She collected US$35,625 (approx. 1.16 million baht), while the runner-up received US$18,050.
Thai players will now head to the Australian Open 2025, another World Tour Super 500 event with total prize money of US$475,000, taking place from November 18–23, 2025, in Sydney.
After that, they will compete at the 33rd SEA Games, hosted by Thailand from December 7–14, 2025, with badminton set to be held at Gymnasium 4, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus.