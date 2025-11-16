Thailand claims two badminton titles at Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025

Thailand enjoyed an outstanding performance at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 500 event offering a total prize purse of US$475,000 (approximately 15.4 million baht). The finals, held on Sunday (November 16), in Kumamoto, Japan, saw Thai shuttlers secure two championship titles.

Mixed Doubles: Dechapol & Sapsiree retain their crown

The mixed doubles final was a repeat of last year’s championship clash, featuring top seeds and world No.3 pair Dechapol "Bas" Puavaranukroh and Supissara "Fame" Paewsampran against second seeds and world No.5 Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.

The opening game was tightly contested, but the Thai duo held their nerve in the closing stages to claim it 21–18.

The French pair responded strongly in the second game, dominating both attacking and net play to win 21–13 and level the match.

In the deciding game, Dechapol and Supissara led 11–7 at the interval before the French pair surged ahead 15–13. However, the Thais produced a superb late rally, showing precision and composure to close out the match 21–18.

The victory secured their second consecutive Kumamoto Masters title, their fifth title of the year, and the seventh title since pairing up. They earned US$37,525 (approx. 1.22 million baht), while the runners-up received US$18,050.