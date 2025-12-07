Thai men’s badminton team sweeps Myanmar 3–0 at 33rd SEA Games

Thailand’s men’s badminton team delivered a dominant performance at the 33rd SEA Games (SEA Games 2025), sweeping Myanmar 3–0 in the men’s team quarter-finals at Gymnasium 4, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus, on Sunday (December 7).
The victory sent Thailand into the semi-finals and guaranteed at least a bronze medal.
Thailand will now face long-time rivals Malaysia in the semi-finals, after Malaysia also beat the Philippines 3–0.
Semi-final schedule – Monday (December 8)
The team badminton semi-finals will take place on Monday, December 8 2025, with the following schedule:
Thai fans can follow the action live on NBT, T Sports 7, Thairath TV, PPTV HD 36, One31 and TrueVisions Now, or watch the matches in person at the venue free of charge.