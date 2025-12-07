Thai men’s badminton team sweeps Myanmar 3–0 at 33rd SEA Games

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2025

Thailand overpowered Myanmar in men’s team quarter-finals at 33rd SEA Games, winning all three in straight games to secure a semi-final showdown with Malaysia and guarantee at least a bronze medal.

  • The Thai men's badminton team defeated Myanmar with a decisive 3-0 score in the quarter-finals of the 33rd SEA Games.
  • This victory guarantees Thailand at least a bronze medal and advances the team to the semi-finals.
  • The 3-0 sweep was secured by wins from Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the doubles pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Kittinupong Kedren, and Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul.
  • Following the win, Thailand is scheduled to face Malaysia in the semi-final match.

Thailand’s men’s badminton team delivered a dominant performance at the 33rd SEA Games (SEA Games 2025), sweeping Myanmar 3–0 in the men’s team quarter-finals at Gymnasium 4, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus, on Sunday (December 7).

The victory sent Thailand into the semi-finals and guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

  • In the first men’s singles, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the 2024 Olympic silver medallist, maintained his top form with a straight-games win over Hein Htut, 21–13, 21–15, to give Thailand a 1–0 lead.
  • Thailand’s first men’s doubles pair, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and  Kittinupong Kedren, then doubled the advantage with a comfortable 21–14, 21–9 victory over Hein Thiha Aung and Phone Zaw, stretching the team lead to 2–0.
  • In the second men’s singles, Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul cruised past Lin Nyan Chen in straight games, 21–4, 21–9.to complete the 3–0 clean sweep for Thailand.

Thailand will now face long-time rivals Malaysia in the semi-finals, after Malaysia also beat the Philippines 3–0.

Semi-final schedule – Monday (December 8)

The team badminton semi-finals will take place on Monday, December 8 2025, with the following schedule:

  • Women’s team: 10am – Thailand v Singapore
  • Men’s team: 3pm – Thailand v Malaysia
  • Other ties: Indonesia v Singapore (women’s team) and Indonesia v Singapore (men’s team)

Thai fans can follow the action live on NBT, T Sports 7, Thairath TV, PPTV HD 36, One31 and TrueVisions Now, or watch the matches in person at the venue free of charge.

