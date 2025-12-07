Tourism minister confident SEA Games opening will set new standards

When asked about the rumoured participation of global celebrities, Atthakorn said the ceremony would bring together actors, singers and athletes—past, present and rising stars—who have brought pride to Thailand.

Some are internationally recognised figures, including Thais who have found fame abroad. “Everyone involved is well known and wants to be part of this,” he said, adding that the ceremony would be a memorable gift for sports fans.

On what message Thailand hopes to send to ASEAN through the opening ceremony, Atthakorn said it would showcase the country’s happiness, readiness and central geographical role.

“Thailand is conveniently accessible for everyone,” he said. However, he admitted concern over controversies that had emerged in the past two to three days, including misinformation and fabricated claims.

Addressing criticism over promotional banners in Nakhon Pathom and Chonburi, the minister thanked local communities and private sponsors for wanting to show support for their home provinces’ links to the Games.

He clarified that the banners under scrutiny were not produced by the Sports Authority of Thailand and were not political advertisements. Rather, they were created independently by groups wishing to participate in the event’s spirit.

He urged political actors not to misinterpret the issue.

“At this point, we must come together as good hosts,” he said. “If something is wrong, we are ready to accept criticism or suggestions. But some matters simply did not happen—some photos are from other places or taken long ago. Everything is being mixed together.”

He added that although he could withstand pressure, he hoped the public would also recognise the efforts of those working behind the scenes.

As for highlights of the opening ceremony on December 9, Atthakorn remarked only: “Please come and see for yourselves.”