SAT legal action over false and defamatory SEA Games criticism

The SAT stated on Friday (December 5), addressing the dissemination of false, distorted, or defamatory information on social media concerning its role and preparations for organising the upcoming 33rd SEA Games, which Thailand is set to host.
SAT emphasised that it is willing to accept constructive and good-faith criticism and will use it to improve its operations to ensure the 33rd SEA Games meet international standards.
However, the statement warned that if any criticism is based on inaccurate or distorted information, or is intended to defame the organisation, potentially affecting the morale of SAT personnel, the agency will pursue appropriate legal action, including disciplinary, civil, and criminal proceedings.
SAT noted that this legal measure is intended to protect the honour and dignity of the organisation amidst the current wave of criticism during the preparation phase for this major regional event.
The SAT Public Relations Division later posted the statement on the official Facebook fan page of the SAT, specifically mentioning the intention to file lawsuits against individuals who input false and misleading information regarding the SAT's responsibilities in preparing for the 33rd SEA Games.
Key Excerpts from the Statement:
"Following the publication on social media of false, distorted information regarding SAT's role and responsibilities in the preparations for the 33rd SEA Games, hosted by Thailand..."
"SAT is very pleased and ready to accept constructive and good-faith criticism. SAT is prepared to make improvements and rectifications to ensure the organisation of this SEA Games meets the highest international standards."
"However, if the criticism or commentary on SAT's operations is based on false information, distortion of facts, or contains defamatory content causing damage or dishonor to SAT, which may affect the spirit and morale of SAT employees and officials in their duties, SAT will take appropriate legal action against the individuals involved, including disciplinary, civil, and criminal action, as required by law."
"The goal of such legal action is to protect the honour and dignity of the SAT organisation."
The 33rd SEA Games preparations are facing severe public criticism over budget misuse, evidenced by a low-quality AI-generated poster, significant athlete discontent due to delayed allowances and financial support, and concerns over venue readiness following incidents like stadium lighting failures.
The 33rd SEA Games will be hosted by Thailand across the cities of Bangkok, Chonburi, scheduled to take place from December 9 to 20, 2025.