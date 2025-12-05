SAT legal action over false and defamatory SEA Games criticism

Key Excerpts from the Statement:

"Following the publication on social media of false, distorted information regarding SAT's role and responsibilities in the preparations for the 33rd SEA Games, hosted by Thailand..."

"SAT is very pleased and ready to accept constructive and good-faith criticism. SAT is prepared to make improvements and rectifications to ensure the organisation of this SEA Games meets the highest international standards."

"However, if the criticism or commentary on SAT's operations is based on false information, distortion of facts, or contains defamatory content causing damage or dishonor to SAT, which may affect the spirit and morale of SAT employees and officials in their duties, SAT will take appropriate legal action against the individuals involved, including disciplinary, civil, and criminal action, as required by law."

"The goal of such legal action is to protect the honour and dignity of the SAT organisation."

The 33rd SEA Games preparations are facing severe public criticism over budget misuse, evidenced by a low-quality AI-generated poster, significant athlete discontent due to delayed allowances and financial support, and concerns over venue readiness following incidents like stadium lighting failures.

The 33rd SEA Games will be hosted by Thailand across the cities of Bangkok, Chonburi, scheduled to take place from December 9 to 20, 2025.