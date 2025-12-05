Thai Government Successfully Transfers Flood Relief to Half a Million Homes

Bangkok completes 4.9 billion baht payment tranche for 548,000 households, as operations shift to military-led command to accelerate community and economic recovery.

The Thai government has announced the successful transfer of billions of baht in compensation to hundreds of thousands of households affected by recent flooding, pledging to accelerate recovery efforts in the wake of the disaster.

Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed the figures on 5 December, stating that the relief operation was moving swiftly into its next phase.

Data from the Government Savings Bank (GSB) for the period of 1–4 December shows that flood relief payments were successfully transferred to 548,126 households, amounting to a total value of over 4.93 billion baht.