Thai Government Successfully Transfers Flood Relief to Half a Million Homes

Bangkok completes 4.9 billion baht payment tranche for 548,000 households, as operations shift to military-led command to accelerate community and economic recovery.
The Thai government has announced the successful transfer of billions of baht in compensation to hundreds of thousands of households affected by recent flooding, pledging to accelerate recovery efforts in the wake of the disaster.
Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed the figures on 5 December, stating that the relief operation was moving swiftly into its next phase.
Data from the Government Savings Bank (GSB) for the period of 1–4 December shows that flood relief payments were successfully transferred to 548,126 households, amounting to a total value of over 4.93 billion baht.
Furthermore, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) submitted an additional list on 5 December, adding 62,935 eligible households in Songkhla province, representing a further 566 million baht in aid.
Paradorn explained that following the decision to lift the state of emergency in Songkhla province, the overall coordination of relief and assistance will now fall under the Thai Armed Forces Disaster Relief Centre (Forward Command).
This military-led centre will be tasked with directing, controlling, and integrating operations with local military units and relevant government agencies to ensure that aid is delivered with maximum speed and efficiency.
The minister relayed a message from the Prime Minister, extending thanks to all sectors—including local administrators, military units, volunteers, and the public—for their tireless efforts in the affected areas.
He concluded by assuring the public that the government remains committed to "community and economic restoration" to return the affected areas to normal as quickly as possible.