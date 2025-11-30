Flood crisis centre accelerates Hat Yai rehabilitation, assigns Public Health Ministry to update death toll

The Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre (EFCOC) announced on Sunday that the Public Health Ministry will now provide the official daily update on the southern flood death toll, while the EFCOC shifts its focus to rehabilitation and recovery efforts.
The announcement followed EFCOC’s fifth daily meeting at Government House, chaired by PM’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul, who also serves as the centre’s director.
Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the Public Health Ministry would henceforth release the official fatality figures every day at 4pm to avoid public confusion.
Siripong said the EFCOC was briefed by Gen Natthapong Praokaew, deputy joint chief of staff and EFCOC field representative in Hat Yai, that rainfall had eased significantly and water levels in major canals had dropped 3–4 metres below the banks.
With floodwaters receding, operations have shifted from rescue missions to rehabilitation and direct assistance for victims.
Using the Jitasa.care digital platform to verify and track aid operations over the past 48 hours, EFCOC confirmed that more than 18,000 victims have received assistance.
Despite receding waters, authorities and volunteers continue distributing food, while the Mental Health Department has opened counselling clinics for traumatised residents.
About 14,500 people remain in evacuation shelters across Hat Yai.
Siripong said EFCOC has coordinated with relevant agencies to fully restore public utilities by December 1.
Temporary garbage disposal sites have been set up in four zones of Hat Yai, with rubbish transported at night to reduce traffic impacts.
EFCOC has deployed five sets of heavy machinery and cleaning teams—including ten-wheel trucks, excavators, water trucks and cleaning crews—to clear debris across designated zones. Personnel include volunteers, military units and local officials.
Local police have removed flood-damaged vehicles obstructing roads and will continue clearing remaining areas. EFCOC is coordinating with police to ensure proper towing methods to prevent additional damage to stranded vehicles.
Police officers from outside Hat Yai have been brought in to strengthen security, as most local police vehicles were damaged by floodwaters.
Siripong said medical teams have confirmed readiness to return the bodies of victims to their relatives once identification procedures are complete.
EFCOC coordinated with the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), which mobilised 80–90 tow trucks to remove insured vehicles for claims processing.
Damaged vehicles will be temporarily stored at the Songkhla Land Transport Office and Hat Yai Land Transport Office.
An online database will also be created to help owners track their vehicles and monitor claim progress.
Local agencies have been instructed to ensure all hotlines can handle incoming calls, especially inquiries about vehicle locations and repair stations.
The Land Transport Department has provided transport vehicles to move donated supplies from the Air Force Museum in Don Mueang to Hat Yai.
Authorities were also instructed to engage residents of Khet Paed (Zone 8) after reports that some local residents were unhappy and refused to welcome rescuers and volunteers.
Local authorities have been ordered to survey household damage. The Public Works and Town & Country Planning Department has set up a coordination centre with agencies in Songkhla to handle assessments.
The Labour Skill Development Department has deployed technicians to provide free repairs for motorcycles, agricultural machinery, electrical appliances and household electrical systems. Service points include:
The Office of Vocational Education also mobilised technical students to assist with equipment repairs.
The Livestock Development Department has disposed of 200 cow and goat carcasses, 25 pigs, and 25 other animals killed in the floods. Full disposal is expected within a few days.
The Southern Waterworks Authority has restored tap water to 45% of Hat Yai, including Hat Yai Hospital and Kim Yong Market. Full restoration is expected within five days.
Electricity has been restored to 85–86% of users, with about 23,500 households still awaiting reconnection. Business districts have nearly 100% restoration, with full recovery expected within two days.
The Royal Thai Navy will dispatch HTMS Angthong to Hat Yai at 8am on Monday to transport donated supplies.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has installed satellite-based internet in areas with downed connectivity. NBTC said full internet restoration will follow once power is fully restored.
The Social Security Office (SSO) reported that 500,000 employers have expressed readiness to hire social security members who lost jobs due to the floods.
Seven banks are offering soft loans of 15 million, 30 million and 50 million baht to support employers in hiring displaced workers.
Siripong said EFCOC will use the Thang Rath app to verify flood victims, enabling the Department of Provincial Administration to speed up compensation payments.