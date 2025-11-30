Flood crisis centre accelerates Hat Yai rehabilitation, assigns Public Health Ministry to update death toll

The Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre (EFCOC) announced on Sunday that the Public Health Ministry will now provide the official daily update on the southern flood death toll, while the EFCOC shifts its focus to rehabilitation and recovery efforts.

Daily death toll to be reported at 4pm

The announcement followed EFCOC’s fifth daily meeting at Government House, chaired by PM’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul, who also serves as the centre’s director.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the Public Health Ministry would henceforth release the official fatality figures every day at 4pm to avoid public confusion.

Conditions improve in Hat Yai as water levels fall

Siripong said the EFCOC was briefed by Gen Natthapong Praokaew, deputy joint chief of staff and EFCOC field representative in Hat Yai, that rainfall had eased significantly and water levels in major canals had dropped 3–4 metres below the banks.