THB2 million compensation for flood victims confirmed across Southern

Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office and Director of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre (EFCOC), chaired the EFCOC meeting at Government House on Thursday (December 4).
Provincial Governors from the Southern provinces affected by the floods joined the meeting via video conference.
In one part of the discussion, Paradorn stated, "I would like to announce good news for the deceased. The government will provide funds for funeral costs, similar to the assistance offered in areas under the Emergency Decree. Please convey this message to the villagers."
Following this, Pateemoh Sadeeyamu, Governor of Pattani Province, inquired whether the funeral costs mentioned were the same as the widely reported amount of THB2 million per person.
Minister replied, "Yes, they are." The Governor of Pattani asked for further confirmation whether Pattani Province was also included, and he confirmed, "Yes."