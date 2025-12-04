Cold in northern Thailand, rain increasing in Northeast and South

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Thursday, forecasting cold weather in northern Thailand, with chilly mornings.

The lower Northeast and Eastern regions will experience light rain, while rain will increase in the South.

For the next 24 hours, cold to cool weather is expected in northern Thailand, especially in the mornings, with scattered rain or thunderstorms possible in the lower Northeast and Eastern regions.

The South will experience more rain and thunderstorms.