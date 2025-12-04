Cold in northern Thailand, rain increasing in Northeast and South

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Thursday, forecasting cold weather in northern Thailand, with chilly mornings.
The lower Northeast and Eastern regions will experience light rain, while rain will increase in the South.
For the next 24 hours, cold to cool weather is expected in northern Thailand, especially in the mornings, with scattered rain or thunderstorms possible in the lower Northeast and Eastern regions.
The South will experience more rain and thunderstorms.
Citizens are advised to take precautions against the changing weather and be cautious while travelling through areas with fog.
There is also a risk of fire hazards due to the dry conditions.
The recent high-pressure system or medium-strength cold air mass from China has already covered the upper North, Northeast, and the South China Sea.
It is expected to extend to other areas. Additionally, the eastern winds are bringing moisture to the lower Northeast, Eastern regions, the Gulf of Thailand, and the South. The waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea are about 1 metre high, and higher waves can be found in areas with thunderstorms.
Dust levels remain moderate to high in the North, Central, and Eastern regions due to weak winds in these areas.
Weather forecast from 6am Thursday (December 4), to 6am Friday (December 5)
