Cold in northern Thailand, rain increasing in Northeast and South

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2025

Weather forecast for Thursday (December 4): Unpredictable weather. The Meteorological Department warns of cold weather in northern Thailand, with chilly mornings. Light rain is expected in the lower Northeast, while the South will experience increased rainfall.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Thursday, forecasting cold weather in northern Thailand, with chilly mornings.

The lower Northeast and Eastern regions will experience light rain, while rain will increase in the South.

For the next 24 hours, cold to cool weather is expected in northern Thailand, especially in the mornings, with scattered rain or thunderstorms possible in the lower Northeast and Eastern regions.

The South will experience more rain and thunderstorms.

Citizens are advised to take precautions against the changing weather and be cautious while travelling through areas with fog.

There is also a risk of fire hazards due to the dry conditions.

The recent high-pressure system or medium-strength cold air mass from China has already covered the upper North, Northeast, and the South China Sea.

It is expected to extend to other areas. Additionally, the eastern winds are bringing moisture to the lower Northeast, Eastern regions, the Gulf of Thailand, and the South. The waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea are about 1 metre high, and higher waves can be found in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust levels remain moderate to high in the North, Central, and Eastern regions due to weak winds in these areas.

Weather forecast from 6am Thursday (December 4), to 6am Friday (December 5)

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Light fog in the morning
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-34°C
  • Winds from the northeast at 10-20 km/h

Northern regions:

  • Cold to chilly weather with morning fog
  • Minimum temperature: 14-20°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28-32°C
  • Cold weather at mountain tops: Minimum temperature 5-15°C
  • Winds from the northeast at 10-15 km/h

Northeastern regions:

  • Cold mornings with strong winds, light rain in the lower areas
  • Minimum temperature: 16-22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28-31°C
  • Cold weather at mountain tops: Minimum temperature 10-15°C
  • Winds from the northeast at 10-30 km/h

Central regions:

  • Cold weather with morning fog
  • Minimum temperature: 19-22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-34°C
  • Winds from the northeast at 10-20 km/h

Eastern regions:

  • Cold mornings with 20% of the area experiencing rain or thunderstorms, mainly in Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
  • Minimum temperature: 22-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-34°C
  • Winds from the northeast at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves in the sea about 1 metre high, and higher waves occur in areas with thunderstorms

Southern regions (East Coast):

  • Upper region: Cold weather with morning fog; lower region: 30% chance of rain, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Pattani
  • Minimum temperature: 20-24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-32°C
  • Winds from the northeast at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves in the sea about 1 metre high, and higher waves occur in areas with thunderstorms

Southern regions (West Coast):

  • 20% chance of rain, mainly in Trang and Satun
  • Minimum temperature: 21-23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-32°C
  • Winds from the northeast at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves in the sea are lower than 1 metre; higher waves are about 1 metre offshore
