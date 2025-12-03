DE Ministry partners with Tomorrow.io to pilot NASA-grade weather forecasting in the South

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) has partnered with Tomorrow.io to pilot a NASA-standard weather forecasting system in southern Thailand for three months, with full nationwide coverage expected within six months. The move aims to dramatically improve the accuracy and speed of disaster warnings, especially in response to increasingly extreme weather events.

Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister had instructed the ministry to develop systems capable of keeping pace with global climate volatility. The sharp rise in floods and extreme weather worldwide, he said, shows these events are not random anomalies, but signs of broader climate instability. “Whether the situation improves or worsens, the most important thing is that we must keep up,” he said.

He added that the Prime Minister also wants to accelerate emergency-declaration legislation, noting that waiting until a disaster has already occurred makes rapid response impossible. This reflects the government’s determination to improve readiness across the board.