Chaichanok to seek Cabinet approval for adopting Tomorrow.io’s satellite–AI system to boost Thailand’s disaster forecasting

The government is being urged to upgrade Thailand’s weather-forecasting system by adopting satellite and AI technology from Tomorrow.io, enabling faster and more accurate disaster alerts. The plan includes enhancing the Meteorological Department’s forecasting infrastructure and preparing backup communication systems for future emergencies.



Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), revealed that he is preparing to propose to the Cabinet a strategic cooperation project between the Thai Meteorological Department and Tomorrow.io. The goal is to elevate Thailand’s weather forecasting and disaster-warning capabilities to standards comparable with leading global systems.

The cooperation involves deploying Tomorrow.io’s satellite-based weather monitoring system. Tomorrow.io is a global leader in climate technology and is recognized by institutions such as NASA, the U.S. Air Force, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The system uses data from nine next-generation satellites equipped with Microwave Sounder technology, capable of scanning Earth’s atmosphere at intervals of less than one hour, with AI-processed reports generated every 15 minutes.

Chaichanok stated that this collaboration will allow Thailand to access clearer and faster information on storms, rainfall, flash floods, lightning, wind patterns, and marine weather conditions, supported by AI-driven atmospheric modelling and decision-making tools that will integrate seamlessly into the country’s meteorological infrastructure.