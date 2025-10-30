 Unstable Weather Forecast for Thailand (October 30 – November 2, 2025)

The forecast includes thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the country. In the northern region, temperatures will drop, with mountain tops reaching a low of 8°C.

The department reports that from October 30 to November 2, 2025, the upper part of Thailand and the upper southern region will experience significant weather changes. The affected areas include Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Ranong. The weather changes are caused by a strong low-pressure system from Cambodia moving along the monsoon trough over the eastern, central, and southern regions, including the upper Andaman Sea, and being influenced by the easterly winds.

Farmers are advised to prepare for potential damage to agricultural products, and the public should be cautious of the adverse weather, particularly in areas with heavy rain that could lead to flooding. People are also encouraged to follow the weather updates closely from the Meteorological Department.

The public can stay informed by visiting the Meteorological Department’s website or calling 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182 for updates available 24/7.

The department will issue the next update on October 31, 2025, at 5:00 AM.