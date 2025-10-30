 Unstable Weather Forecast for Thailand (October 30 – November 2, 2025)

The forecast includes thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the country. In the northern region, temperatures will drop, with mountain tops reaching a low of 8°C.
The department reports that from October 30 to November 2, 2025, the upper part of Thailand and the upper southern region will experience significant weather changes. The affected areas include Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Ranong. The weather changes are caused by a strong low-pressure system from Cambodia moving along the monsoon trough over the eastern, central, and southern regions, including the upper Andaman Sea, and being influenced by the easterly winds.
Farmers are advised to prepare for potential damage to agricultural products, and the public should be cautious of the adverse weather, particularly in areas with heavy rain that could lead to flooding. People are also encouraged to follow the weather updates closely from the Meteorological Department.
The public can stay informed by visiting the Meteorological Department’s website or calling 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182 for updates available 24/7.
The department will issue the next update on October 31, 2025, at 5:00 AM.
Regional Forecasts (October 30, 2025 – October 31, 2025):
Northern Region:
Expect cool mornings with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area. The provinces likely to experience the storms are Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. The minimum temperature will range from 20°C to 25°C, and the maximum temperature will be 33°C to 34°C. The mountaintops will be cold with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 17°C. Northeasterly winds at a speed of 10-15 km/h will prevail.
Northeastern Region:
There will be thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Chaiyaphum, Roi Et, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The minimum temperature will range from 22°C to 24°C, and the maximum temperature will be 30°C to 32°C. Mountain tops will experience cool to cold temperatures, ranging from 15°C to 19°C. Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10-25 km/h.
Central Region:
Thunderstorms are expected to cover 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. The minimum temperature will range from 22°C to 25°C, and the maximum temperature will be 30°C to 33°C. Northeasterly winds will prevail at speeds of 10-20 km/h.
Bangkok and Vicinity:
There will be thunderstorms over 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some locations. The minimum temperature will range from 25°C to 26°C, and the maximum temperature will be 31°C to 32°C. Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10-20 km/h.
Eastern Region:
Thunderstorms and rain will cover 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sakaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The minimum temperature will range from 24°C to 25°C, and the maximum temperature will be 30°C to 33°C. Northeasterly winds at speeds of 15-35 km/h will affect the area. Sea conditions will have waves about 1 meter high and higher near thunderstorms, with waves reaching 1-2 meters.
Southern Region (Eastern Coast):
Thunderstorms will cover 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. The minimum temperature will range from 23°C to 25°C, and the maximum temperature will be 29°C to 33°C.
From Chumphon up to the northern part: Winds will be variable at speeds of 15-35 km/h, with sea waves about 1-2 meters high and higher near thunderstorms.
From Surat Thani southward: Winds will be from the west at speeds of 15-30 km/h, with sea waves about 1 meter high and higher near thunderstorms.
Southern Region (Western Coast):
Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The minimum temperature will range from 24°C to 25°C, and the maximum temperature will be 28°C to 32°C.
From Phuket up to the northern part: Winds will be variable at speeds of 15-35 km/h, with sea waves about 1-2 meters high and higher near thunderstorms.
From Krabi southward: Winds will be from the northwest at speeds of 15-30 km/h, with sea waves about 1 meter high and higher near thunderstorms.