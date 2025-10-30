TMD issues alert for heavy rain in Northeast and South as weather turns cooler up North

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Thursday reported that an active low-pressure system covering the Cape of Annam is drawing moist easterly winds into Thailand, while the high-pressure system over the upper country is weakening. The easterly and southeasterly winds are converging over the North, bringing more rain across the country.

Isolated heavy rains are expected in the Northeast and South, while the North and Northeast may experience cool mornings.

Residents in Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket are advised to stay vigilant for possible flash floods and water accumulation, especially in low-lying and hillside areas. Farmers are urged to take preventive measures to protect crops.

People in upper Thailand and the upper South are also advised to maintain good health due to fluctuating weather conditions.