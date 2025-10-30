TMD issues alert for heavy rain in Northeast and South as weather turns cooler up North

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Thursday reported that an active low-pressure system covering the Cape of Annam is drawing moist easterly winds into Thailand, while the high-pressure system over the upper country is weakening. The easterly and southeasterly winds are converging over the North, bringing more rain across the country.
Isolated heavy rains are expected in the Northeast and South, while the North and Northeast may experience cool mornings.
Residents in Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket are advised to stay vigilant for possible flash floods and water accumulation, especially in low-lying and hillside areas. Farmers are urged to take preventive measures to protect crops.
People in upper Thailand and the upper South are also advised to maintain good health due to fluctuating weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the monsoon trough across the upper South is strengthening, bringing increased rainfall and isolated heavy showers. Residents in southern provinces should beware of potential flash floods and flooding.
Winds and waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand and upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers, while in the lower Gulf and lower Andaman Sea, waves are around 1 metre, increasing to over 2 metres during storms. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool. Isolated rain/thundershowers mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 18-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 8-17 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool. Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 28-33 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 15-19 °C.
Central: Cloudy. Isolated rain/thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
East: Scattered rain/thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 28-32 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cloudy. Isolated rain/thundershowers. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.