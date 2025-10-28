TMD forecasts cool mornings in the North and Northeast, heavy rain in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that a high-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, bringing cool mornings to the North and Northeast, while an active low-pressure cell over the southern coast of Vietnam is influencing weather patterns across the region.

Scattered rain is expected in upper Thailand, with temperatures gradually dropping. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the monsoon trough lies across the central South, bringing isolated heavy rain to many provinces. The TMD warned residents in the South to remain cautious of possible flash floods and water accumulation.

Moderate winds are prevailing over both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Gulf and upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, while waves in the lower Gulf and lower Andaman Sea will be around 1 metre, also exceeding 2 metres during storms.

All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.