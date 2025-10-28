TMD forecasts cool mornings in the North and Northeast, heavy rain in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that a high-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, bringing cool mornings to the North and Northeast, while an active low-pressure cell over the southern coast of Vietnam is influencing weather patterns across the region.
Scattered rain is expected in upper Thailand, with temperatures gradually dropping. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the monsoon trough lies across the central South, bringing isolated heavy rain to many provinces. The TMD warned residents in the South to remain cautious of possible flash floods and water accumulation.
Moderate winds are prevailing over both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Gulf and upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, while waves in the lower Gulf and lower Andaman Sea will be around 1 metre, also exceeding 2 metres during storms.
All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool. Isolated light rain mostly in the lower part. Minimum temperature 18-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 9-15 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool. Scattered rain mostly in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 20-23 °C. Maximum temperature 27-32 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 13-16 °C.
Central: Cloudy. Isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 28-31 °C.
East: Isolated rain mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-31 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cloudy. Isolated light rains. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 28-30 °C.