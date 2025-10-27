Monsoon strengthens over Thailand, bringing heavy rain to the South

According to the Meteorological Department, the central and lower South will see scattered heavy rain, particularly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong and Phang Nga. Residents are advised to be cautious of thunderstorms, flash floods and accumulated rainfall, as well as waterlogged roads that may affect travel.

The intensified monsoon trough is moving across the central South, while a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the upper Gulf of Thailand, the upper southern region and the upper Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Gulf and offshore areas of the upper Andaman are moderate, around 1–2 metres high, and may exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms. The lower Gulf and Andaman Sea will see waves about 1 metre high, rising beyond 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners in both seas are urged to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm zones.

In the upper part of the country, temperatures will rise slightly, but the North and Northeast will still experience cool mornings, with isolated light rain possible due to a weakening high-pressure system covering the area. Residents in these regions are advised to take care of their health as temperatures fluctuate during this period.