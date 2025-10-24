TMD warns of heavy rain, flash floods in the South as monsoon intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Friday issued a weather advisory warning of heavy to very heavy rain across southern Thailand as the moderate monsoon trough strengthens and moves over the lower South.

At the same time, a moderate northeast monsoon is prevailing over the upper Gulf of Thailand, upper South, and upper Andaman Sea, bringing scattered thundershowers and rough seas.

Residents in southern provinces are advised to beware of heavy rainfall and accumulated water that could lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly in foothill and lowland areas. Travelling through flood-prone zones should be avoided.

Waves in the upper Gulf and upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in areas affected by thundershowers. In the lower Gulf and lower Andaman Sea, waves are forecast to be around 1 metre, also exceeding 2 metres during storms.

Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system from China continues to cover upper Thailand, bringing cool mornings to northern regions. Isolated light rain is expected in the North, lower Northeast, and East, with fluctuating temperatures prompting health warnings from the TMD for residents, particularly in the North and Northeast, to stay warm and look after their health amid changing weather conditions.