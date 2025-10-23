Thailand enters winter as North and Northeast cool to 18°C, heavy rain persists in South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) announced that October 23 2025 marks the official start of Thailand’s winter season, with cooler weather in the North and Northeast and continued heavy rainfall in the South due to Tropical Storm Fengshen.

In the next 24 hours, southern provinces will face heavy to very heavy rain as a monsoon trough moves across the central South, combined with a strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand. Residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Pattani are urged to beware of flash floods, accumulated rain, and difficult road conditions.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms.

In the northern and northeastern regions, morning temperatures will drop slightly, accompanied by strong winds, as a moderate high-pressure system from China extends over upper Thailand. The TMD advises residents to take care of their health as the weather changes.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fengshen, currently over the upper South China Sea, is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam today before weakening rapidly. The storm will not enter Thailand due to the cold air mass from China covering northern Vietnam and the upper South China Sea.