Thailand braces for winter 2025 from October 23 with cold North and rainy South

The Thai Meteorological Department has announced that Thailand will officially enter the winter season on October 23, 2025, about a week later than usual. The cold weather will first appear in the North and Northeast regions, gradually spreading to the Central and Eastern regions, while the South will continue to experience rain, with some areas receiving heavy to very heavy showers.

The onset of winter in Thailand means that temperatures in the upper regions will drop to consistently cool levels, with prevailing winds shifting to the northeast or east, and a marked reduction in rainfall.

Suchada Thaensap, Secretary to the Minister of Digital Economy and Society and spokesperson for the ministry, explained that winter does not mean all areas will become cold immediately. The chilliest period is expected between mid-December 2025 and early February 2026, with average minimum temperatures around 21-22°C.