Meteorological Department: Cold air mass from China signals start of winter

The Meteorological Department confirmed on Monday that Thailand has entered the final stage of the rainy season and the transitional period into winter, as a cold air mass from China begins to move over the upper part of the country.
In its seven-day forecast issued on Monday, the department said a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend over upper Thailand from Tuesday until Sunday, 26 October.
As a result, rainfall in the upper regions is expected to decrease, with cooler temperatures in the mornings, particularly in northern provinces.
The department forecast cold morning weather in the North and upper Northeast, with mountaintop temperatures possibly dropping by 1–3 degrees Celsius. During this period, the northeasterly winds are expected to strengthen.
The department said its weather models also indicated that the cold air mass from China would continue to reach Thailand, although the high-pressure system may weaken periodically, bringing occasional rain.
It noted that the current pattern signals the transition to the winter season in Thailand.
Meanwhile, the southern region will continue to experience rainfall, with heavy showers expected along the Gulf of Thailand coast on some days, alternating with light rain. The department urged residents to remain vigilant for flash floods and runoff.
Between 27 and 29 October, the high-pressure system from China is forecast to weaken, allowing easterly winds to prevail across Thailand, bringing renewed rainfall to the eastern and southern regions.
In conclusion, the Meteorological Department said Thailand has now entered the transitional period between the rainy and winter seasons, with reduced rainfall in the upper part of the country, shifting wind patterns, and cooler morning temperatures in the North and Northeast.