Meteorological Department: Cold air mass from China signals start of winter

The Meteorological Department confirmed on Monday that Thailand has entered the final stage of the rainy season and the transitional period into winter, as a cold air mass from China begins to move over the upper part of the country.

Cold air from China brings morning chill

In its seven-day forecast issued on Monday, the department said a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend over upper Thailand from Tuesday until Sunday, 26 October.

As a result, rainfall in the upper regions is expected to decrease, with cooler temperatures in the mornings, particularly in northern provinces.