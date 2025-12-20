2nd Army Reports: Cambodia Reinforces Positions, Clashes Continue on Thai-Cambodian Border

Ubon Ratchathani Border Area



In the Chong Bok area, there was no significant movement. However, in Chong An Ma, Thai forces established security in the target area and maintained strong positions along the border.

Si Saket Border Area



In areas including Sam Tae, Don Traw, Phu Phi, Sattasom, Phanom Prasitso, and Chong Ta Thao, Cambodian forces were observed transporting fuel into the Phu Phee area. Cambodian artillery fired on Thai positions, damaging bunkers and injuring Thai personnel. Tanks and armored vehicles were also used for shelling in the evening. Thai forces retaliated with artillery, forcing Cambodia to relocate its firing positions.

In Phanom Aom Dang–Huai Tamaria, repeated movements of troops and weaponry were observed throughout the day, including the use of UAVs and numerous drones. Cambodian forces also deployed tanks, with heavy artillery exchanges taking place. Thai forces responded by targeting Cambodian vehicles and positions, causing substantial damage to military targets.

In the Phu Ma Khuea – Chong Don Ao – Phlan Yaow – Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, several UAVs and FPV drones were observed in action, with heavy weapons landing in the area. Thai forces launched counterattacks, causing damage to Cambodian military assets.