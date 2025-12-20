2nd Army Reports: Cambodia Reinforces Positions, Clashes Continue on Thai-Cambodian Border

Ubon Ratchathani Border Area
In the Chong Bok area, there was no significant movement. However, in Chong An Ma, Thai forces established security in the target area and maintained strong positions along the border.
Si Saket Border Area
In areas including Sam Tae, Don Traw, Phu Phi, Sattasom, Phanom Prasitso, and Chong Ta Thao, Cambodian forces were observed transporting fuel into the Phu Phee area. Cambodian artillery fired on Thai positions, damaging bunkers and injuring Thai personnel. Tanks and armored vehicles were also used for shelling in the evening. Thai forces retaliated with artillery, forcing Cambodia to relocate its firing positions.
In Phanom Aom Dang–Huai Tamaria, repeated movements of troops and weaponry were observed throughout the day, including the use of UAVs and numerous drones. Cambodian forces also deployed tanks, with heavy artillery exchanges taking place. Thai forces responded by targeting Cambodian vehicles and positions, causing substantial damage to military targets.
In the Phu Ma Khuea – Chong Don Ao – Phlan Yaow – Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, several UAVs and FPV drones were observed in action, with heavy weapons landing in the area. Thai forces launched counterattacks, causing damage to Cambodian military assets.
Surin Border Area
In the Chong Chom–Chong Pero–Chong Rayi and Chong Krang areas, no significant movement was observed. In the Kana area, Thai forces reinforced and secured positions. At Prasat Ta Kwai, Cambodian forces fired at Thai positions and attempted to reinforce their forces. Thai forces responded with artillery and mortars, while Prasat Ta Meun Thom saw one Thai soldier injured from artillery fire. The injured personnel were promptly evacuated for medical treatment.
Buri Ram Border Area
At Chong Sai Taku, no significant movement was detected.
Overall Situation on December 19
Throughout the day, Cambodia's use of drones and FPV drones was particularly high, with dozens observed from afternoon to evening. Cambodian forces attempted to reinforce and transport supplies with various vehicles. Heavy artillery exchanges continued throughout the day, with both sides firing continuously.
While Thai forces suffered some injuries, they successfully destroyed enemy positions and vehicles several times. The situation remains under control, and medical evacuations have been carried out. The enemy is believed to be reinforcing and preparing defensive positions in key areas.