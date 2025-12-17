Second Army Area destroys casino compound at Chong Sai Taku

The Second Army Area used tanks to destroy a casino compound near the Chong Sai Taku pass in Buri Ram's Ban Kruad district.
Two Facebook pages of the Royal Thai Army posted two video clips on Tuesday night showing the casino compound being hit by artillery shells fired from tanks of the cavalry unit of the Second Army Area before the compound was engulfed in flames.
The two pages, RTA News Update and Army Military Force, stated in their posts that the Second Army Area had detected that the casino building was being used as a base for launching drones to attack Thailand, so it bombarded the compound with tank cannons.
The posts also mentioned that the casino compound served as a base for operating call-center scams.