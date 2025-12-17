Thai-MECC warns ‘Thai ships’ about changing nationality to transport oil into Cambodia, heavy penalties imposed

The four main measures outlined by the Thai-MECC include:

Enhanced Surveillance: Increasing the monitoring of energy transport activities at sea, particularly from land to sea or sea to land, in a systematic manner.

Collaboration with Relevant Authorities: Coordination between government bodies overseeing oil exports and military supplies, focusing on monitoring the 23 coastal provinces.

Strict Controls on Maritime Activities: Implementing measures to address violations of international shipping laws, particularly regarding foreign vessels involved in illegal activities.

Enhancing Maritime Security: Tightening restrictions on maritime traders who are not involved in armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

Rear Admiral Jumpon reiterated that these measures align with Thailand's sovereign rights and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He also clarified that if any Thai ships are found involved in illegal oil transport to Cambodia, they would face severe penalties under Thai law. The recent decline in such incidents reflects the effectiveness of these measures.