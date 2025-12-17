Thai-MECC warns ‘Thai ships’ about changing nationality to transport oil into Cambodia, heavy penalties imposed

December 17, 2025 – The Thai-MECC (Maritime Enforcement Command Center) has warned Thai vessels against changing their nationality to transport oil into Cambodia, emphasizing severe penalties for such illegal activities. The warning follows a reduction in such actions after the implementation of stricter measures. The Thai-MECC confirmed that two vessels involved in the alleged illegal oil transport have already been inspected and cooperated fully with the authorities.
Speaking at a press conference on December 17, Rear Admiral Jumpon Nakbua of the Thai-MECC explained that the National Security Council (NSC) had approved measures to better monitor the transportation of energy products and military supplies to Cambodia. These measures focus on enhancing maritime surveillance, particularly for energy shipments, and integrating efforts between relevant authorities, including the Fisheries Department, Customs Department, Royal Thai Navy, Department of Revenue, and the Marine Department. The goal is to prevent smuggling and ensure compliance with national security laws.
Enhanced Surveillance: Increasing the monitoring of energy transport activities at sea, particularly from land to sea or sea to land, in a systematic manner.
Collaboration with Relevant Authorities: Coordination between government bodies overseeing oil exports and military supplies, focusing on monitoring the 23 coastal provinces.
Strict Controls on Maritime Activities: Implementing measures to address violations of international shipping laws, particularly regarding foreign vessels involved in illegal activities.
Enhancing Maritime Security: Tightening restrictions on maritime traders who are not involved in armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.
Rear Admiral Jumpon reiterated that these measures align with Thailand's sovereign rights and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He also clarified that if any Thai ships are found involved in illegal oil transport to Cambodia, they would face severe penalties under Thai law. The recent decline in such incidents reflects the effectiveness of these measures.
Regarding the two vessels in question, authorities have already conducted inspections and received full cooperation from the operators. While the number of ships engaged in illegal activities has decreased, some vessels are still in the process of complying with the new regulations. Authorities are continuing to monitor and take action on any suspicious maritime activities, particularly ships that fail to display proper national identification or attempt to change their nationality to circumvent the law.
The Thai-MECC stressed that any violation by Thai vessels, such as attempting to disguise their nationality or illegally transporting oil, will result in legal actions in line with Thailand's maritime laws.