EXIM Thailand forecasts 0-2% export growth in 2026, vows to reinforce its export co-pilot role

Charat Rattanaboonniti, President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), revealed that 2025 marks another year in which Thai exports have returned to strong growth and continue to serve as a key engine of the Thai economy, with total exports expected to expand by no less than 10%. Nevertheless, structural challenges within Thailand’s export sector remain a pressing concern, particularly the imbalance between the “number of exporters” and “overall export value.”

While SME exporters account for nearly 80% of all exporters, they contribute only around 10% of total export value. In contrast, large corporates, representing around 20% of exporters, generate more than 90% of total export value.

A review of the financial system further reflects this structural imbalance. Large enterprises receive nearly 70% of total business loans, while SMEs account for only 30%, a share that has been declining amid rising risk perceptions.

Over the past five years, business loans in the system have expanded by an average of only 0.3% annually, significantly lower than average GDP growth of 2.1%. Looking ahead to 2026, EXIM Thailand forecasts Thai export growth of approximately 0-2%, constrained by global trade tensions, border disputes, exchange rate volatility, and a high comparison base following export front-loading in 2025.