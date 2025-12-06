‘A Horse Running Through Fire’: Thai Corporates Warn of Severe Economic Risks in 2026 if Growth Fails to Reach 2%

“Next year still carries risks and many variables that could affect Thailand’s economy—geopolitical conflicts, delays in Thai-US trade negotiations following the imposition of 19% tariffs on Thai goods, and domestic political uncertainty ahead of next year’s general election. All factors matter,” Kriangkrai said.

He noted major challenges and opportunities ahead: Thailand must urgently revive its economy, which has slowed due to structural constraints.

The ageing society is now fully established, with 21% of the population (14 million people) aged 60+, and the birth rate falling.

Another obstacle is the middle-income trap: Thailand’s average income remains about US$7,500 per capita, far below the US$13,000 threshold for high-income status.

Furthermore, business and industrial models largely generate low value-added output. At current growth rates, Thailand may need 30–40 years to become a high-income nation and risks having its GDP overtaken by Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines in the coming years.

“Thailand must completely reshape its industry and business models to build innovation, value creation, and higher profits. If GDP growth remains below 2%, it will be extremely difficult,” he added.

Kriangkrai also commented on the “Let's Go Halves Plus” Phase 1 co-payment scheme, which saw all 20 million entitlements used quickly. He said the scheme successfully stimulated the economy and eased living costs and should continue into Phase 2 if fiscal space allows, as household consumption remains a key growth engine in 2026.