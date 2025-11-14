S&P affirms Thailand’s BBB+ sovereign rating with stable outlook

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas announced on Thursday (November 14) that S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed Thailand’s BBB+ sovereign credit rating with a Stable Outlook. The assessment highlights stable economic prospects, strong external finances and the government’s continued commitment to long-term investment.

S&P forecasts Thai economic growth at 2.3% this year

S&P expects the Thai economy to grow 2.3% in 2025 and 2.0% in 2026, supported by the government’s fiscal measures aimed at sustaining the recovery amid global uncertainties and domestic political risks.

Real GDP growth for 2025–2028 is projected to average 2.3%, while income per capita is expected to rise from US$8,000 to around US$9,000 in 2025, partly due to a stronger baht.

Government investment and EEC projects seen as key drivers

According to S&P, Thailand continues to prioritise investment under the National Strategic Plan, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and major transport infrastructure. Public investment has shown strong momentum since the second half of 2024 and is expected to remain a major growth engine.

The agency also highlighted the importance of state-enterprise investment and public–private partnerships (PPPs) in advancing national infrastructure while easing the fiscal burden on the government. Consistent investment in these projects is seen as crucial to strengthening Thailand’s competitiveness over the long term.