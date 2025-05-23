S&P Global presents CP Group with Global Sustainability Award, ranking it in industrial sector\'s Top 5%

BANGKOK, 20 MAY 2025 -- S&P Global, one of the world's foremost financial analytics firms, hosted the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 Distinction Ceremony at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel today. The event recognised exceptional benchmarking performances from Thai businesses which have earned them coveted places in the 2025 Sustainability Yearbook beside other leading companies from across the world.
Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) was honoured at the ceremony after being ranked among the world's Top 5% in the Industrial Conglomerates category, having earned a total sustainability score of 83 points. Garnering special praise for outstanding performances in the social dimension, CP Group achieved maximum scores in nine key areas, including: sustainability assessment, business ethics, supply chain management, climate strategy, biodiversity, and human rights.
Mrs Lauren Smart, President of S&P Global Sustainable1, stated: “Sustainability is no longer just a goal – it has become central to corporate strategy. S&P Global’s assessment framework not only reflects ESG management efficiency but is also indicative of an organisation’s readiness to tackle global challenges.”
Pointing to the increased frequency of heatwaves, floods, and droughts, Mrs Smart noted that within the ESG context environmental risks posed a direct threat to infrastructure and stakeholders. Without adaptation, she added, the corporations listed on the S&P Global 1200 Index were facing combined damage costs of up to USD 1.2 trillion per year by 2050.
Mr Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, said that being listed in the Sustainability Yearbook for the fourth consecutive year reflected the CP Group's commitment both to conducting all aspects of its business in a responsible manner and to achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030:
1. Achieve Carbon Neutrality (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030 and reach Net Zero by 2050.
2. Achieve Zero Waste to Landfill by 2030.
3. Support 50 million people in receiving quality education by 2030.
Representing CP Group at the ceremony, Dr Teerapol Tanomsakyut, Chief Executive Officer of Sustainability and Strategic Development, was presented with a plaque and certificate by Mr Robert Dornau, S&P Global's Head of CSA Corporate Engagement.
Dr Teerapol noted that this year more than 7,690 companies around the world were assessed by S&P Global and of these only 780 had been selected for inclusion in the Sustainability Yearbook. He described such recognition as both an honour and an inspiration, adding that it demonstrated the CP Group was on the right track to aligning steady business growth with the sustainable creation of value for society and the world.
He reiterated that under Mr Suphachai's dynamic leadership, sustainability was factored into decision-making at every level of the CP Group in the firm belief that "business growth must go hand in hand with social and environmental responsibility."
This year also saw several CP Group subsidiaries receive awards from S&P Global in recognition of achievements in their respective sectors:
S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is one of the world's leading benchmarks for appraising organisational ESG performance. Its comprehensive evaluative framework is designed to inform stakeholder confidence and support farsighted approaches to achieving sustainable business growth.