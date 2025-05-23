S&P Global presents CP Group with Global Sustainability Award, ranking it in industrial sector\'s Top 5%

BANGKOK, 20 MAY 2025 -- S&P Global, one of the world's foremost financial analytics firms, hosted the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 Distinction Ceremony at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel today. The event recognised exceptional benchmarking performances from Thai businesses which have earned them coveted places in the 2025 Sustainability Yearbook beside other leading companies from across the world.

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) was honoured at the ceremony after being ranked among the world's Top 5% in the Industrial Conglomerates category, having earned a total sustainability score of 83 points. Garnering special praise for outstanding performances in the social dimension, CP Group achieved maximum scores in nine key areas, including: sustainability assessment, business ethics, supply chain management, climate strategy, biodiversity, and human rights.

Mrs Lauren Smart, President of S&P Global Sustainable1, stated: “Sustainability is no longer just a goal – it has become central to corporate strategy. S&P Global’s assessment framework not only reflects ESG management efficiency but is also indicative of an organisation’s readiness to tackle global challenges.”