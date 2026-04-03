Japan, South Korea reaffirm cooperation over Strait of Hormuz

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, have reaffirmed cooperation to ensure security and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a roughly 20-minute phone call on Thursday (April 2), the two foreign ministers discussed the situation in the Middle East and ways to ensure stable energy supplies and secure critical goods.

According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, the ministers shared the view that safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transportation waterway, is extremely important for the security and economies of Japan and South Korea.