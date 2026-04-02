High crude oil prices still dampen business confidence in Japan

High crude oil prices stemming from rising tensions in the Middle East are dampening corporate sentiment in Japan, with the Bank of Japan's "tankan" quarterly survey for March showing that both large manufacturers and non-manufacturers expect their business conditions to worsen in the near-term future.

Prolonged fighting involving Iran may weaken the Japanese economy, possibly prompting the BOJ, which has forecast that the economic and price situation will keep improving gradually, to review its plan to continue raising its policy interest rate.

In the March tankan survey, released Wednesday (April 1), the diffusion index for large manufacturers' current business conditions rose for the fourth straight quarter, supported by expanding demand linked to artificial intelligence and semiconductors as well as reduced uncertainty regarding US trade policy. Sentiment warmed up also because more companies are reflecting higher material and labour costs in their prices.

Masahiko Kato, chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, said that the tankan also showed the strength of surveyed companies' capital investment plans.

However, the Strait of Hormuz, a key crude oil transport chokepoint, continues to be effectively closed, beginning to adversely affect some industries. Among large manufacturers, the chemical sector and the oil and coal products sector saw their current condition DIs fall from three months before, according to the Tankan survey.