Japan keeps calling for dialogue on Middle East de-escalation

Japan plans to keep calling for an early de-escalation of the military clashes between the US-Israeli side and Iran through dialogue after US President Donald Trump's closely followed speech provided no surprise on the matter.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration believes that Trump said "nothing new" in his speech on April 1, officials said. Her government also plans to maintain its diplomatic efforts to realise the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"A solution through dialogue is crucial. We hope that the talks with Iran that Trump has mentioned in recent days will go in a good direction," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Thursday (April 2).