Denso president expects strong synergies from proposed Rohm buyout

Major auto parts supplier Denso Corp.'s proposed acquisition of chip giant Rohm Co. will produce substantial synergy effects, Denso President Shinnosuke Hayashi believes.

"Synergy effects would be great thanks to (the two Japanese companies') technical affinity," Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday (March 31).

Highlighting the semiconductor business as a growth field, Hayashi expressed his eagerness to leverage Denso's mobility-related technologies and knowledge in the new field.

The same day, the company released its business plan through fiscal 2030 setting the floor targets of 8-trillion-yen sales and a 10 pct operating profit margin.