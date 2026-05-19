Sumitomo Mitsui, Fujitsu, SoftBank to develop data health app

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2026
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Jiji Press
Sumitomo Mitsui, Fujitsu, SoftBank to develop data health app

The companies say the app will use patient-approved medical data to support daily health management and treatment, while aiming to lower annual medical costs.

  • Sumitomo Mitsui, Fujitsu, and SoftBank are collaborating to create a health app that uses data from medical institutions with patient consent.
  • Fujitsu will develop the data platform, SoftBank will create the app itself, and Sumitomo Mitsui will integrate it with its financial services.
  • The app is intended to help users manage their health, extend healthy lifespans, and improve hospital management.
  • The project is scheduled to launch in October, with the companies aiming to eventually reach 60 million users.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Fujitsu Ltd. and SoftBank Corp. announced on Tuesday (May 19) a joint plan to create a health app using data managed by medical institutions.

The app is intended to support people in managing their everyday health and receiving treatment. The three companies also expect it to help extend healthy lifespans and improve hospital management, potentially reducing annual medical costs by about 5 trillion yen.

Fujitsu, a leader in Japan’s electronic medical records market, will be responsible for developing and operating a platform that uses medical information with patients’ consent.

SoftBank will handle development of the app itself. The service will be connected with Sumitomo Mitsui’s financial app Olive as well as SoftBank’s own services.

The project is scheduled to begin in October, with the companies aiming to eventually reach 60 million users.

“We will build a platform for sustainable medical care, instead of leaving medical fee cuts only to the government,” Toru Nakashima, president of Sumitomo Mitsui, told a press conference.

Sumitomo Mitsui, Fujitsu, SoftBank to develop data health app

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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