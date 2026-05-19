Sumitomo Mitsui, Fujitsu, SoftBank to develop data health app

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Fujitsu Ltd. and SoftBank Corp. announced on Tuesday (May 19) a joint plan to create a health app using data managed by medical institutions.
The app is intended to support people in managing their everyday health and receiving treatment. The three companies also expect it to help extend healthy lifespans and improve hospital management, potentially reducing annual medical costs by about 5 trillion yen.
Fujitsu, a leader in Japan’s electronic medical records market, will be responsible for developing and operating a platform that uses medical information with patients’ consent.
SoftBank will handle development of the app itself. The service will be connected with Sumitomo Mitsui’s financial app Olive as well as SoftBank’s own services.
The project is scheduled to begin in October, with the companies aiming to eventually reach 60 million users.
“We will build a platform for sustainable medical care, instead of leaving medical fee cuts only to the government,” Toru Nakashima, president of Sumitomo Mitsui, told a press conference.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]