Sumitomo Mitsui, Fujitsu, SoftBank to develop data health app

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Fujitsu Ltd. and SoftBank Corp. announced on Tuesday (May 19) a joint plan to create a health app using data managed by medical institutions.

The app is intended to support people in managing their everyday health and receiving treatment. The three companies also expect it to help extend healthy lifespans and improve hospital management, potentially reducing annual medical costs by about 5 trillion yen.

Fujitsu, a leader in Japan’s electronic medical records market, will be responsible for developing and operating a platform that uses medical information with patients’ consent.