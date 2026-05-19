Japan and South Korea weigh stronger energy security cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung agreed Tuesday (May 19) to examine specific steps to strengthen energy security cooperation, including mutual crude oil supplies and expanded oil reserves, as prolonged turmoil in the Middle East continues.

The agreement came during a bilateral summit in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, where Takaichi stressed the significance of “the two countries playing vital roles in the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.” Lee, for his part, described South Korea and Japan as important partners.

At a joint press conference after the talks, Takaichi said she hoped to “make steady progress” in security cooperation between the two neighbours.