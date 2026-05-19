Japan and South Korea weigh stronger energy security cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung agreed Tuesday (May 19) to examine specific steps to strengthen energy security cooperation, including mutual crude oil supplies and expanded oil reserves, as prolonged turmoil in the Middle East continues.
The agreement came during a bilateral summit in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, where Takaichi stressed the significance of “the two countries playing vital roles in the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.” Lee, for his part, described South Korea and Japan as important partners.
At a joint press conference after the talks, Takaichi said she hoped to “make steady progress” in security cooperation between the two neighbours.
Energy concerns were a key focus of the meeting. Japan and South Korea are both facing difficulty securing critical goods such as naphtha because of the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a major transport route for crude oil from the Middle East.
The two leaders also discussed “POWERR Asia,” an energy aid framework for Asian countries that Takaichi announced last month.
Their talks further covered the outcome of last week’s summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Takaichi and Lee also exchanged views on North Korea’s deepening ties with Russia. They confirmed that Japan and South Korea would handle the issue through a trilateral framework that includes the United States.
Takaichi thanked Lee for supporting efforts to secure a swift resolution to the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang.
Tuesday’s meeting was the fourth in-person summit between Takaichi and Lee. The Japanese prime minister’s visit to South Korea was arranged under so-called shuttle diplomacy, in which the leaders of Japan and South Korea make reciprocal visits to each other’s countries.
Andong is Lee’s hometown. In January, Takaichi invited Lee to her home prefecture of Nara in western Japan, where the two leaders also held summit talks.
Takaichi arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and is scheduled to return to Japan on Wednesday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]